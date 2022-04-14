MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €188.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €188.00 ($204.35) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MTX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($252.17) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($191.30) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($252.17) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €220.88 ($240.08).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €186.45 ($202.66) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($175.60) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($244.46). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €201.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €192.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion and a PE ratio of 45.59.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

