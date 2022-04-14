MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($240.22) to €232.00 ($252.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($191.30) to €178.00 ($193.48) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($239.13) to €245.00 ($266.30) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered MTU Aero Engines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.33.

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $91.69 and a fifty-two week high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

