Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €330.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($358.70) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($326.09) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($353.26) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €299.00 ($325.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($342.39) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($298.91) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €288.31 ($313.38).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($178.80) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($217.39).

