Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €330.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €330.00 ($358.70) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €315.00 ($342.39) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($326.09) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($298.91) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €266.00 ($289.13) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($352.17) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €288.31 ($313.38).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($178.80) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($217.39).

