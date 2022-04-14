Murray Auchincloss Purchases 95 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Murray Auchincloss bought 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £371.45 ($484.04).

Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of BP stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £369 ($480.84).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 397.35 ($5.18) on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.15 ($5.46). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 380.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 361.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.12) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 480 ($6.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.93) to GBX 450 ($5.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.86) price target on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.89) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 469.38 ($6.12).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

