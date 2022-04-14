Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Myomo stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Myomo has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 74.85%. Analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myomo by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 601,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 253,804 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Myomo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Myomo during the third quarter worth $1,784,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Myomo by 91,945.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Myomo by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

