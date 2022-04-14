Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,301,000 after buying an additional 1,123,482 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,316,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,332,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after buying an additional 115,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 225.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after buying an additional 2,238,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 48.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,508,000 after buying an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.