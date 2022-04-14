Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.13% and a negative net margin of 171.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

