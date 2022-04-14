NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.87. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $7.86.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

