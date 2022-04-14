Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.87.

NDAQ traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $181.39. 396,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,673. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

