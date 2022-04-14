National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the March 15th total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NABZY opened at $12.38 on Thursday. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

