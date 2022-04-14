National Bank Financial Upgrades Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) to Outperform

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTEGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.87.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.72.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 87.37% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

