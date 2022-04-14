National Bank Financial Weighs in on Goodfood Market Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$77.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.80 million.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.