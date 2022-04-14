National Bank Financial Weighs in on MTY Food Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $3.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.60 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MTY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.88.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$53.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$47.90 and a 52-week high of C$72.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.47.

In other news, Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,967.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

