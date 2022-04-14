National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

