nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.89 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.42.
Shares of NCNO opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $79.43.
In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in nCino by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $9,838,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in nCino by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,325,000 after buying an additional 155,884 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares during the period.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
