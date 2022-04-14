nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.320-$-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.36 million.nCino also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. nCino has a 52-week low of $37.65 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.42.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

