NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Down 52.9% in March

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCSM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth $39,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCSM opened at $47.05 on Thursday. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $113.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

