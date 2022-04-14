NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Down 52.9% in March

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $113.20 million, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.53. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

