Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Price Target Raised to 24.00

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from 21.00 to 24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nel ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLLSF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. 7,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,679. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. It produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

