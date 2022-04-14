NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Up 190.3% in March

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,800 shares, a growth of 190.3% from the March 15th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 246,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 2,750.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGMS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $319.60 million, a PE ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 2.38. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.22%. Research analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

