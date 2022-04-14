NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Lowered to $27.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 111.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 904,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

