Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ NEON opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.96%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEON. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neonode by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

