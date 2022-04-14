Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $37.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.05. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.58.

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,254,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 103,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.