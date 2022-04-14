Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 86.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 93,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,906 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 834,504 shares during the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

