Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTOIY. Citigroup upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

