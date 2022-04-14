Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $302.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 43,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $215,086.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,539 shares of company stock worth $346,557. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,997,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 598,770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $9,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

