Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.90 Billion

Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) will announce $7.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $8.13 billion. Netflix reported sales of $7.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $33.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.74 billion to $33.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $37.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.94 billion to $38.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $537.69.

Netflix stock opened at $350.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.37. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.