Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $425.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $537.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $350.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.17 and a 200-day moving average of $520.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 23.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 41.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

