Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $590.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Cowen from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.36% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $537.69.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $350.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 23.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

