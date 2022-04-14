NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $28.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NTST traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 314,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,871. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,955,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 189,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 868,869 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 850,667 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

