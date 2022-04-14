Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,764,700 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the March 15th total of 3,712,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Newcrest Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Newcrest Mining stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

