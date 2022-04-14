Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) to post $2.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

NWL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,015. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

