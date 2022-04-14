Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370 over the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

