NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NEU traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $328.74. 20,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.95. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $296.05 and a 12 month high of $391.69.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $576.57 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $19,882,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

