Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

NEXA opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.63 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.36%. Equities analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

