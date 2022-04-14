NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 193.1% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NEXNF opened at $0.42 on Thursday. NEXE Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42.
NEXE Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEXE Innovations (NEXNF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.