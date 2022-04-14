NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NXE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.05.

NXE opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.89. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexGen Energy (Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

