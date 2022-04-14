NextEra Energy (NEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. NextEra Energy has set its FY22 guidance at $2.75-2.85 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.55 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $164.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

