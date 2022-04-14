NextEra Energy (NEE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. NextEra Energy has set its FY22 guidance at $2.75-2.85 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $83.55 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $164.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.