NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $77.69 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $63.59 and a one year high of $88.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3,310.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,253,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $612,202,000 after buying an additional 7,040,908 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,219 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

