NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE:NEP opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.