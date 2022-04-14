Nicholas S. Schorsch Buys 12,500 Shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,106,091 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,061.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE NYC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 40,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,283. The firm has a market cap of $172.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -13.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 35.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 33.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 38.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 44.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

