Nicholas S. Schorsch Buys 12,500 Shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,106,091 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,061.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE NYC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 40,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,283. The firm has a market cap of $172.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $14.80.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -13.03%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 35.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 33.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 38.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 44.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.
About New York City REIT (Get Rating)
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
