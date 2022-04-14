Nicholas Stewart Green Sells 2,939 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $54,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $521,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

