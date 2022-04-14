Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) vs. Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Critical Contrast

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nikola and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -87.44% -69.76% Fisker -448,896.19% -34.40% -24.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nikola and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 1 0 2.14 Fisker 1 2 9 0 2.67

Nikola presently has a consensus target price of $12.14, suggesting a potential upside of 47.19%. Fisker has a consensus target price of $22.90, suggesting a potential upside of 80.46%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Nikola.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nikola and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 38,266.89 -$690.44 million ($1.74) -4.74 Fisker $110,000.00 34,239.12 -$471.34 million ($1.63) -7.79

Fisker has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nikola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fisker beats Nikola on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector. The Energy business unit develops and constructs a network of hydrogen fueling stations; and offers BEV charging solutions for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. The company also assembles, integrates, and commissions its vehicles in collaboration with its business partners and suppliers. Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Fisker (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.