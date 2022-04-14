Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

