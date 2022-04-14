Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 295,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Shares of NISN stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.