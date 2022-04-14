Noble Helium Limited (ASX:NHE) Insider Ariel King Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Noble Helium Limited (ASX:NHE – Get Rating) insider Ariel King bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$39,000.00 ($28,888.89).

Ariel King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Ariel King bought 100,000 shares of Noble Helium stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($29,629.63).

Noble Helium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Noble Helium Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of helium projects in Tanzania. The company holds 100% interests in the North Rukwa Basin project with 12 granted prospecting licenses covering a combined area of approximately 1,467 square kilometers located in south-west Tanzania; and the North Nyasa Basin project with 2 granted prospecting licenses that cover a combined area of approximately 466 square kilometers located in south-west Tanzania.

