Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s previous close.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.63. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

