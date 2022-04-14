North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.17.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$190,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,126,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,431,551.57. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,858.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,296 shares in the company, valued at C$435,858.09. Insiders bought a total of 58,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,677 in the last three months.

Shares of NOA traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 140,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.98. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$13.23 and a 12-month high of C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$556.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.50 million. Research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.3774383 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

